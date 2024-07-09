Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Macworld: Attention iPhone users: A new SMS attack could steal your Apple ID credentials.

° From AppleInsider: Investment firm Wedbush now expects what it calls a massive upgrade cycle for the forthcoming iPhone 16 range, and even an end to Apple’s problems in China.

° From MacRumors: Apple today added the lower-cost Apple Pencil with a USB-C port to its online refurbished store for the first time in select European countries, including Austria, Belgium, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Switzerland, and the UK.

° From iMore: Apple’s Senior Vice President of Services Eddy Cue explains why you should pick Apple Music over Spotify.

° From 9to5Mac: A family credits a HomePod with alerting them to a kitchen fire started by their dog.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Web Bixby, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Mark Fuccio look at a reason for the discontinuation of Apple Card’s buy now, pay later feature.

