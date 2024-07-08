Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: Device identifiers found in backend code could potentially identify four upcoming new iPads, ranging from an 11th-gen iPad with an A16 chip through to a 13-inch iPad Pro with an M5 chip.

° From MacRumors: Twilio has updated its Authy two-factor authentication (2FA) service after a hacker claimed to have retrieved 33 million phone numbers from its user database.

° From iMore: A strange iOS 17 iPhone bug claims SMS messages sent to Android phones have been “read”’ as iOS 18’s RCS support nears.

° From Cult of Mac: The Apple Watch can detect a leading cause of heart attacks — an unadvertised capability that could have big implications for health monitoring — according to a Dutch doctor.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related