Apple Väla Centrum in Helsingborg, Sweden will permanently close on July 13, according to a Tabletops report by Michael Steeper.

He says that news of the impending closure was briefly announced back in January, but at the time no specific date was given. Now nearly 11 years old, Apple Väla Centrum is one of only three stores in Sweden. It’ll be replaced by Apple Mall of Scandinavia.

“Well, replaced is a stretch. Helsingborg is some 550km from Solna,” Steeper writes. “Väla Centrum is the newest store in Sweden, so it’s a bit odd to see it closing, but I’m looking ahead optimistically for what’s in store at Mall of Scandinavia. It’s not often there’s any news from Sweden.”

