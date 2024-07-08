Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent” and “Dark Matter” remain on the latest lists of both the top 10 most-watched streaming titles and the top 10 most-watched TV shows. The lists are from June 27-July 21 and come from the Realgood streaming guide.

The top 10 most-watched movies AND TV shows for the week are: “The Bear” (Hulu), “Presumed Innocent” (Apple TV+), “A Family Affair” (Netflix), “The Boys” (Prime Video), “A Quiet Place” (Paramount), “My Lady Jane” (Prime Video), “Hit Man” (Netflix), “Monkey Man” (Peacock Premium), “The Beekeeper” (Prime Video), and “Oppenheimer” (Prime Video).

When it comes to TV shows only, the top 10 most-watched shows for June 27-July 21 are “The Bear,” “Presumed Innocent,” “The Boys,” “My Lady Jane,” “The Acolyte,” “House of the Dragon” (MAX), “Your Honor” (Netflix), “Dark Matter,” “Supacell” (Netflix), and “Mayor of Kingstown” (Paramount+).

