Apple will announce its latest financial results on August 1 at 2 p.m. Pacific.

You can listen to the conference call on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) using Safari on iOS 12 or later; or a Mac using Safari on macOS Mojave 10.14 or later. Streaming to your TV requires an AirPlay 2–capable device, or via AirPlay to an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome, Firefox, or Microsoft Edge (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Analysts expect the Apple to report quarterly revenue of $77.2 billion on average, according to Yahoo Finance. Apple reported US$81.8 billion revenue in the year-ago quarter.

