Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of July 1-4.

° Apple may eventually turn some of its artificial intelligence features into paid services, similar to iCloud+ subscriptions.

° Don’t look for many design changes in Mac laptops and iPad Pros for a year or two, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes in his latest “Power On” newsletter.

° Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air” is among the winners of the Sixth Annual African American Film Critics Association TV Honors.

° Apple TV+ shows and movies are nominated for five LMGI Awards.

° Apple TV+ now has 9% of the U.S. streaming market.

° Capcom has released Resident Evil 7 biohazard for M-series Macs, M-series iPads, and the iPhone 15 Pro and, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max.

° Rivian has hired Jeff Alves, who has spent the last 11 years at Apple as director of Hardware Engineering, as the company’s a new senior director of Battery Engineering.

° Phil Schiller, Apples former marketing chief and current Apple Fellow, will get an observer role on OpenAI’s board as part of a landmark agreement between Apple and OpenAI.

° The former senior Apple lawyer who avoided prison time after pleading guilty to insider trading must pay a US$1.15 million fine in a related civil case.

° Apple wants a Chinese court to alter its written ruling in a lawsuit the tech giant won regarding its cut of app revenue from developers.

° PIRG has published a report looking at how well companies are supporting user repair. Apple’s grades ranged from an “A” to an “F.”

