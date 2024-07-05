Proton has launched Docs in Proton Drive, an end-to-end encrypted document creation, editing, and collaboration tool integrated with Proton’s cloud storage product, Drive.

It provides an alternative to existing document editors like Google Docs, ensuring that privacy and security are paramount – without compromising on vital features, according to Anant Vijay Singh, product lead for Proton Drive. He says key features available at launch are:

Rich Text Editing: Create and edit documents with advanced formatting options, allowing for professional and polished outputs.

File Compatibility: Easily open and edit documents in multiple formats, including Microsoft .docx, ensuring seamless integration and continuous privacy protection.

Comments and Collaboration: Add comments, reply to comments, and resolve them efficiently, fostering a collaborative environment.

Embed Images: Enhance your documents by embedding images, providing visual context without compromising on speed.

Collaborative Cursors and Presence: See who else is viewing the document in real-time with collaborative cursors, making teamwork more intuitive.

Invite Collaborators: Easily invite anyone to collaborate on your documents. Participants without a Proton account will be prompted to create a free one, ensuring a secure environment for all.

Docs will be made available for all users over the coming days. For more information on Docs in Proton Drive, go to https://proton.me/drive.

