As noted by MacRumors, OpenAI has issued an update to its ChatGPT app for Mac, after a developer discovered the app was locally storing users’ conversations with the chatbot in plain text.

ChatGPT is a chatbot and virtual assistant developed by OpenAI. OpenAI will be integral to Apple Intelligence, which was announced at the 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference keynote. It’s a personal intelligence system for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad that “combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that’s incredibly useful and relevant.”

Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. Here are all the features of Apple Intelligence as listed by Apple in a press release.

