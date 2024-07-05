Apple has approved Epic Games’ games marketplace app on iPhones and iPads in Europe, reports Reuters.

The tech giant said the latest spat concerned the Epic Sweden AB Marketplace and has nothing to do with the video games maker’s Fortnite app which has already been given the green light.

Previously, Epic accused Apple of twice rejecting documents it submitted to launch the Epic Games Store because the design of certain buttons and labels was similar to those used by the Apple App Store. “Apple’s rejection is arbitrary, obstructive, and in violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act), and we’ve shared our concerns with the European Commission,” Epic claimed.

