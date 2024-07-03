Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: Code discovered in Apple’s backend by Nicolás Alvarez and shared with MacRumors confirms Apple’s plans to release four iPhone 16 models this year, and it indicates that the devices will all have the same A-series chip.

° From 9to5Mac: The visionOS App Store will allow alternative payment options for users in the European Union.

° From The MacObserver: Apple has revamped its Vision Pro demos with personalized content and new features.

° From iMore: Another boost for Apple Intelligence — Microsoft AI PC features have been branded “a bad joke.”

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the MacVoices Live! panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Brian Flanigan-Arthurs, Marty Jencius, Jim Rea, Web Bixby, Jeff Gamet, Eric Bolden, and Mark Fuccio look at the veracity and logic of reports that Apple’s plans for the evolution of the Vision Pro have changed.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related