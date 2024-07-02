Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: If you owned an iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus that suffered audio issues, your time is running out to claim a portion of Apple’s $35 million class action lawsuit settlement.

° From AppleInsider: The original HomePod is now a “vintage” item according to Apple, making it the first from the smart speaker range to be given the designation.

° From MacRumors: Epic Games says it has submitted the Epic Games Store to Apple for notarization under Apple’s alternative app marketplace policy in the European Union.

° From The MacObserver: The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be the first iPhones to use Samsung’s advanced M14 OLED screens, according to a new report from South Korean publication ETNews.

° From Ctee: Apple’s new AI mobile phone, the iPhone 16, is coming soon, and will set off a replacement boom. The whole lineup will be equipped with TSMC’s second-generation 3nm process N3E chip.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, the panel of Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Web Bixby, and Brian Flanigan-Arthurs discuss the Surgeon General’s proposal for social media warning labels and their potential impact on online behavior.

