iQIYI, an online entertainment service in China, has launched Apple Vision Pro App, iQIYI XR.

The app boasts a library of over 25,000 videos, immersive IP viewing experience, and 3D emoji for bullet comments. According to the folks at iQIYI, users will have access to a synchronized content library that covers a wide range of genres, including drama series, variety shows, and films.

Popular new iQIYI original drama series like “Follow Your Heart” and variety shows such as “The Rap of China 2024” will be available. Additionally, users can experience 3D films like “White Snake 2: Green Snake.” To further enhance viewer engagement, users can personalize their viewing reactions with 3D emoji when sending bullet comments

