As the second quarter of 2024 comes to an end, JustWatch has released its latest data report on streaming service market shares in the U.S. The international streaming guide based its report on its 13 million users in the U.S.

Justwatch says a fierce rivalry is unfolding between Prime Video and Netflix as their figures remain closely matched. Meanwhile, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ face a similar battle with Apple TV+ just slightly coming out on top.

Apple’s streaming service ha seen a +1% increase in shares. Meanwhile, Amazon Prime Video struggled throughout the second quarter to keep their share above Netflix. In other news, Disney+ has now made Hulu content available on their app within the country, bringing the two platforms closer to integration.

According to JustWatch here are the U.S. market shares of the major streaming services: Prime Video, 22%; Netflix, 22%; MAX, 14%; Disney+, 11%; Hulu, 10%; Apple TV+, 9%; and Paramount+, 9%.

