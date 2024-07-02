Apple TV+ has announced the new six-episode thriller “The Dispatcher,” starring Gotham Award winner Patrick Brammall (“Colin from Accounts,” “Evil”) in the lead role.

“The Dispatcher,” set in Australia, is adapted by acclaimed writer and executive producer Kris Mrksa (“Requiem,” “No Escape,” “White House Farm”) from CWA John Creasey Dagger Award-winning author Ryan David Jahn’s book of the same name.

Here’s how “The Dispatcher” is described: Police detective Ian Hunt’s life fell apart 10 years ago when his young daughter Maggie disappeared without a trace. Now working as a police dispatcher, the only thing that has kept him going is his implacable refusal to accept that she might be gone forever. When he receives a distress call from a young girl he is certain is Maggie, he will stop at nothing to find her and reunite his broken family, whatever the cost.

The series is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson and Hakan Kousetta at 60Forty Films, with executive producers Mrksa and Joanna Werner at Werner Film Productions.

