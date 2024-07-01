Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From The Elec: Apple is looking into new suppliers for OLED-on-Silicon panels, which make signal work on a more affordable spatial computer to sit alongside the Vision Pro.

° From 9to5Mac: The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has proposed a new rule, under which carriers will have to unlock your iPhone or Android smartphone within 60 days of activation.

° From 9to5Mac: A new report shows that AAA games for iPhone and iPad aren’t exactly a hit with users.

° From AppleInsider: Apple Weather for iOS has come under fire again for a record-breaking temperature prediction that the service maintained for a few hours that seemed unlikely. Here’s where the data comes from.

° From The MacObserver: Not even a bug can remove the U2 album from the music library.

° From MacVoices Live!: The new “The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo” episode takes us to a conversation with someone we always learn from, Mike Schmitz of Practical PKM.

