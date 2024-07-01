Apple TV+’s “Masters of the Air” is among the winners of the Sixth Annual African American Film Critics Association TV Honors, which celebrate distinguished achievements in television and streaming.

“Masters of the Air” won for Best Assemble, and the show’s Josiah Cross won for Breakout Star. You can find the complete list of winners here.

About ‘Masters of the Air’

Here’s how the limited series is described: Based on Donald L. Miller’s book of the same name, and scripted by John Orloff, “Masters of the Air” follows the men of the 100th Bomb Group (the “Bloody Hundredth”) as they conduct perilous bombing raids over Nazi Germany and grapple with the frigid conditions, lack of oxygen and sheer terror of combat conducted at 25,000 feet in the air. Portraying the psychological and emotional price paid by these young men as they helped destroy the horror of Hitler’s Third Reich, is at the heart of “Masters of the Air.” Some were shot down and captured; some were wounded or killed. And some were lucky enough to make it home. Regardless of individual fate, a toll was exacted on them all.

Ranging in location from the bucolic fields and villages of southeast England, to the harsh deprivations of a German prisoner-of-war camp, and depicting a unique and crucial time in world history, “Masters of the Air” is enormous in both scale and scope, and a genuine cinematic achievement.

