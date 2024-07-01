The Location Managers Guild International is out with the nominations for its 11th LMGI Awards, which honor the outstanding and creative visual contributions by location professionals in film, TV and commercials worldwide. Apple TV+ shows nabbed five nominations.

Season three of “Slow Horses” and “Sugar” received nominations for Outstanding Locations in a Contemporary Television Series. “Palm Royale” is a nominee for Outstanding Location in a Period Television Series.

“Masters of the Air” is among the nominees for Outstanding Locations in a TV Series Program, Anthology, or Limited Series. “Killers of the Flower Moon” is nominated in the Outstanding Locations in a Period Feature Film category.

You can find the complete list of nominees here. The LMGI Awards will be handed Saturday, August 24, at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills.

