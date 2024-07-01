Apple TV+ has canceled “The Big Door” prize after two seasons, reports Deadline. Which is sad, as season two ended on a cliffhanger.

Here’s how season two, based on M.O. Walsh’s novel, is described: Season two follows the residents of Deerfield as the Morpho machine readies them for the mysterious “next stage.” As everyone’s potentials are exchanged for visions, new relationships form and new questions are asked. Dusty (Chris O’Dowd) and Cass (Gabrielle Dennis) decide to take time apart while Trina (Djouliet Amara) and Jacob (Sammy Fourlas) learn that they can shed their old labels. Giorgio (Josh Segarra) and Izzy (Crystal Fox) each find romance while Hana (Ally Maki) and Father Reuben (Damon Gupton) attempt to discover the purpose of the machine. Residents of the small town are once again left questioning what they thought they knew about their lives, their relationships, their potential and the Morpho itself.

