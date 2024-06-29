Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 24-28.

° The European Commission has formally announced its preliminary view that Apple is in breach of the Digital Markets Act, and Apple has responded.

° Apple TV+’s “Presumed Innocent” and “Dark Matter” are both on the Reelgood top 10 streaming lists for June 13-19.

° Apple has told production plant managers to reduce the number of workers on iPhone assembly lines by up to 50% over the next few years.

° The iPhone 16 launch is predicted to boost sales of AMOLED smartphones, according to Omdia’s latest Smartphone Display Market Tracker.

° Ashley Gjovik, an ex-employee has accused Apple of exposing her to gaseous organic chemicals from a secret chip fabrication plant located near her home.

° iPad sales in India declined 22.7% annually in the first quarter of 2023, reports Canalys, though things could look up for Apple’s tablet.

° iPhone sales in China grew 2.7% year-over-year in weeks 21-24 of 2024, according to Counterpoint Research.

° Mac sales in the US grew 22% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024.

° Apple TV+ has turned to the producers of Emmy-winner “9/11: One Day In America” to tell the story of the Vietnam War.

° Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair is now available in 32 European countries, including the U.K., France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

° iPad sales in the US dipped 8.8% annually in the first quarter, but Apple’s tablet market share increased.

