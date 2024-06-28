Tomorrow University of Applied Sciences (ToU), “the global university for impactful careers, has announced the global expansion of its Impact MBA program on the Apple Vision Pro following the successful launch of the MBA in the US earlier this year.

ToU is the first university to offer an online MBA on the Vision Pro. Students will receive the Apple Vision Pro headset, to access a fully immersive experience with hands-free learning.

About the Vision Pro

Demos of the Apple Vision Pro at Apple Stores in the U.S. can be reserved on Apple.com. To reserve a free Vision Pro demo online, go here, then follow the steps to book an appointment at your local Apple Store.

Pricing for the Vision Pro starts at US$3,499 with 256GB of storage. ZEISS Optical Inserts are available: $99 for reading lens and $149 for prescription lens.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related