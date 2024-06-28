Nimble has announced a fresh lineup of USB-C Charging accessories, made exclusively for Apple. This marks Nimble’s inaugural product release at Apple.com and Apple Store locations worldwide.

Headlining the USB-C Charging Collection is a range of PowerKnit FLEX Cables, artisan series PowerKnit™ Travel Kits, and the limited-edition CHAMP 10K Portable Charger in a bold new design. Each carbon neutral product features 100% REPLAY Certified Post-Consumer Materials, plastic-free packaging, and access to Nimble’s e-waste recycling program.

Here’s how the folks at Nimble describe the products:

PowerKnit FLEX 3-Pack ($59.95) – Designed for maximum flexibility, this trio of USB-C to USB-C cables comes in multiple lengths with up to 240W charge speeds and USB 2 transfer rates. Includes a 1M, 2M, and 3M cable.

PowerKnit FLEX ($19.95) – Soft, yet resilient. This 2.4-foot USB-A to USB-C cable offers up to 15W charging and is paired with a compact Cable Organizer that attaches to any dashboard or desk to help keep your space tidy, and cable secure.

CHAMP Portable Charger ($79.95) – Smaller than a deck of cards. This 10,000 mAh Dual USB-C charger provides up to 20W of power. Colored in Cyber Lime, with a lanyard loop for an easy, accessible carry.

PowerKnit Travel Kit 2-Pack ($29.95) – Available in Black or Cyber Lime. This handy duo of 5-inch USB-C to USB-C cables offers up to 60W charge speeds. Includes a durable Travel Case, hand-woven from repurposed materials.

PowerKnit Travel Kit 3-Pack ($39.95) – A different USB-C cable for any situation. This family of 5-inch cables offers up to 60W charge speeds. Includes (1) USB-C to USB-C; (1) USB-A to USB-C; and (1) USB-C with Lightning connector. Paired with a durable Travel Case, hand-woven from repurposed materials.

The new Nimble USB-C charging collection is available now atApple.com, Apple Store locations worldwide, and gonimble.com.

