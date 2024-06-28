Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From MacRumors: Apple Pay is malfunctioning in Hungary, according to reports from several Hungarian news sites. Apple device owners are seeing surprise, unexpected charges without making purchases.

° From Apple Newsroom: HBCU students chart their career paths in America’s Music City.

° From The MacObserver: Chrome for Mac to soon offer smoother refresh rates on macOS 14 and later.

° From Cult of Mac: Blake Crouch, who wrote the bestselling novel Dark Matter that was adapted into a hit Apple TV+ series, said this week he’s open to the idea of making season 2.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, Chuck Joiner, David Ginsburg, Ben Roethig, Eric Bolden, Marty Jencius, Mark Fuccio, Jeff Gamet, Jim Rea, Web Bixby, and Brian Flanigan-Arthurs have thoughts on the controversies surrounding Adobe, including user ownership issues and legal actions over subscription practices.

