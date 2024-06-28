iPhone shipments in China rose nearly 40% in May from a year earlier, extending a rebound seen in April, data from a research firm affiliated with the Chinese government showed today, reports Reuters.

Shipments of foreign-branded phones in China increased by 1.425 million in May to 5.028 million units from 3.603 million a year earlier，calculations based on the data from the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) showed.

“Although the data did not explicitly mention Apple, the company is the dominant foreign phone maker in China’s smartphone-dominated market,” Reuters notes. “This suggests that the increase in foreign-brand phone shipments can be attributed to Apple’s performance.

This news follows a June 25 report that China’s smartphone sales grew 6.8% year-over-year (YoY) during week 21 to week 24 of 2024, the period corresponding to the 618 shopping festival, according to Counterpoint. The research group says Apple’s sales grew 2.7% year-over-year, benefiting from stronger promotions and an extra week of sale prices compared to 2023.

