“Fancy Dance,” “Land of Women,” and “WondLa” are now streaming on Apple TV+.

About ‘Fancy Dance’

“Fancy Dance’ stars “Killers of the Flower Moon” award-winning and Academy Award-nominated lead actress Lily Gladstone.

The film marks the feature directorial debut for Erica Tremblay, who also co-wrote and produced the film. Following its debut at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, “Fancy Dance” is set to make its debut in theaters and on Apple TV+ this year.

Here’s how the movie is described: Since her sister’s disappearance, Jax (Gladstone) has cared for her niece, Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson), by scraping by on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma. Every spare minute goes into finding her missing sister while also helping Roki prepare for an upcoming powwow. At the risk of losing custody to Jax’s father, Frank (Shea Whigham), the pair hit the road and scour the backcountry to track down Roki’s mother in time for the powwow. What begins as a search, gradually turns into a far deeper investigation into the complexities and contradictions of Indigenous women moving through a colonized world at the mercy of a failed justice system. Gladstone stars alongside Deroy-Olson, Ryan Begay, Whigham, Crystle Lightning and Audrey Wasilewski.

About ‘Land of Women’

“Land of Women” stars and is and executive produced by award-winning actress Eva Longoria.

Here’s how the series is described: “Land of Women” is a dramedy starring Longoria as Gala, a well-to-do New Yorker who has her life turned upside down when her husband fails to repay a debt to the wrong people. With dangerous criminals searching for her family and now vanished husband, Gala is forced to leave the city with her aging mother Julia (Maura) and teenage daughter Kate (Bazúa) to her mother’s hometown in northern Spain — a place that Julia fled 50 years ago — to start life anew and hope their identities remain hidden. But gossip in the charming wine town quickly spreads, unraveling their deepest family secrets and truths.

About ‘WondLa’

“WondLa” is an animated adventure trilogy from Skydance Animation and based on the New York Times bestselling book series “The Search for WondLa” by Tony DiTerlizzi.

Here’s how the series is described: “WondLa” centers around Eva, voiced by Jeanine Mason (“Roswell, New Mexico”), a curious, enthusiastic and spirited teenager being raised in a state-of-the-art underground bunker by Muthr, a robot caretaker, voiced by Emmy Award nominee Teri Hatcher (“Desperate Housewives”). On her 16th birthday, an attack on Eva’s bunker forces her onto the Earth’s surface, which is now inhabited by aliens and covered with otherworldly fauna, and there are no other humans to be found. In fact, it’s no longer called Earth, but Orbona. Otto, a lovable giant waterbear with whom Eva shares telepathic powers, voiced by Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”), and Rovender, a cantankerous alien with a troubled past, voiced by Gary Anthony Williams (“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows”), join Eva as she leads the team on a dangerous quest to find humans, her home and her true destiny.

