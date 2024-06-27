Samsung Electronics has announced Samsung Hospitality TV compatibility with AirPlay, allowing hotel guests to connect their iOS and iPadOS devices to the TVs in their rooms easily and securely.

Guests will be able to enjoy the convenience of watching their favorite shows and movies from popular streaming services, listening to personal playlists on various music platforms, viewing photos, practicing presentations, playing games and more on the TV in their room, according to Hoon Chung, executive vice president of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. By simply scanning a unique, on-screen QR code, guests can privately and securely connect their iPhone or iPad to the Samsung Hospitality TV.

No personal information is ever stored or saved and all information about paired devices is automatically erased upon guest checkout. Chung says this feature not only enhances the guest experience but also provides peace of mind regarding data privacy. Additionally, hotel managers and operators can easily update their management systems to enable AirPlay technology, simplifying the integration process.

