Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From AppleInsider: The second developer beta of iOS 18 introduced a toggle for RCS in Messages, and now select US carriers have made RCS available to users running the beta.

° From 9to5Mac: Via schematics published by 91mobiles, we may have our first look at the upcoming Apple Watch Series 10.

° From MacRumors: Apple recently created a new section of its online store showcasing accessories with “Colors That Pop,” and this week Nimble and Belkin have launched new products as part of this colorful lineup.

° From The MacObserver: Meta’s upcoming Horizon OS update (formerly Quest OS) introduces improvements to window management in VR that seem be inspired by features available on the Apple Vision Pro.

° From iMore: People are stealing Apple’s software right from under its nose — crafty pirates are AirDropping apps from Apple Store Macs.

° From MacVoices Live!: Next up onThe Road to Macstock Conference and Expo is a conversation with Kirschen Seah of Free Range Coder about her presentation that will focus on taking your home automation to the next level.

