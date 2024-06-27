Lon: Ltd has released the Lon:HUB, a connectivity and charging device that combines the functionality of a docking station, charger hub, power strip, and cable organizer.

Key Specs for Lon:HUB

• Weight: 1.3 kg

• Dimensions: 38.7 cm x 11.76 cm x 9.55 cm

• Power: 100W

• Plug types: US, Canada, EU, UK

• Colors: Yellow, orange, dark blue, black

• Ports, On desk: Magnetic QI2, 10 Gbps USB-C, 100W PD, Audio, 2x USB-A, SD-card, UHS-II

• Ports, Under Desk: 2x HDMI, 2x 4K 60 Hz displays, 5x 220V AC socket

• Smart cable organizer

Key Specs for Lon: HUB Pro

• Weight: 1.3 kg

• Dimensions: 38.7 cm x 11.76 cm x 9.55 cm

• Power: 100W

• Plug types: US, Canada, EU, UK

• Colors: Silver, black

• Ports, On desk: Magnetic Q12 wireless charger, Thunderbolt 4, 100W PD, Audio, 2x USB-A, SD-card, UHS-II

• Ports, Under Desk: 2x HDMI 2.1, 2x DP 1.4, 4x 4K 60 Hz displays, 2.5 Gbps Ethernet, 10 Gbps USB-C, 2x 10 Gbps USB-A, 2x 5 Gbps USB-A, 5x 220V AC socket

• Smart cable organizer

Prices for the Lon:HUB and Lon: HUB Pro start at $199 US. For more info about Lon: HUB, visit http://kck.st/3RtuXNJ.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related