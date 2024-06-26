Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Reuters: Apple supplier Foxconn rejects married women from India iPhone jobs.

° From MacRumors: OLED iPad Pro panel maker LG Display has begun mass producing the industry’s first 13-inch tandem OLED panel designed for laptops.

° From AppleInsider: An auction loaded with clothing worn by former Apple CEO Steve Jobs features a famous suit he wore to promote the Mac — and it alone is expected to bring in $30,000.

° From Macworld: Gamers rejoice! macOS Sequoia makes it a lot easier to install large apps and games.

° From MacVoices Live!: Jill McKinley joins “The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo” series for the second time and will focus on the versatility of Notion beyond being “just” a database tool.

