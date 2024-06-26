Apple’s iPads saw an annual sales decline of 8.8% from the first quarter of 2023 to the first quarter of 2024, according to new data from Canalys.

However, almost all tablet makers saw a decline (except Samsung had 2% growth). In fact, the iPad’s decline was the least, with Amazon seeing a fall of 21.5%, and Microsoft getting a 30.1% drop.

Apple is still the top tablet brand in the US with 50.8% on sales of 4.9 million iPads in the first quarter of 2024. That compares with sales of 1.8 million iPads in the first quarter of 2023 — so Apple’s market share actually rose 0.85 annually.

The other tablet manufactures, and their market share, in the US are: Samsung (18.5%), Amazon (16.5%), TCL (4%), and Microsoft (2.7%).

I hope that you’ll consider becoming a patron of Apple World Today. Prices range from $2 a month to $10 a month. You can sign up here. Thanks in advance for your support.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related