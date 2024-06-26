Apple TV+ has announced, in partnership with ZDFneo, an eight-episode medical drama “KRANK Berlin,” from Violet Pictures and Real Film Berlin

It’s co-created by former emergency room physician turned screenwriter Samuel Jefferson and Viktor Jakovleski. “KRANK Berlin” stars Haley Louise Jones (“Dear Child,” “Paradise”) as Dr. Parker and Slavko Popadić (“Crooks”), alongside an ensemble cast including Şafak Şengül (“Rabiye Kurnaz vs. George W. Bush”), Aram Tafreshian (“Dogs of Berlin”), Samirah Breuer (“The Gryphon”), Bernhard Schütz (“Barbarians”) and Peter Lohmeyer (“I don’t work here”).

Here’s how the series is described: Managing a chaotic emergency room in the toughest and most overcrowded hospital in Berlin is no small task for the young Dr. Parker, who is seeking a fresh start in the big city after her private life implodes in Munich. When she tries to implement necessary reforms, Parker is confronted with resistance from the underpaid, ill-equipped and chronically fatigued hospital staff who only survive with an indispensable dose of black humor. But in the face of an increasingly merciless healthcare system, the battered team must put aside their differences and pull together to save lives.

