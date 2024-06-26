Apple has released new firmware updates for nearly all of its AirPods models.

AirPods Max, AirPods 2, AirPods 3, and the original AirPods Max have all received a firmware update with the build number 6A326. The original AirPods have received firmware version 6.8.8, while Apple issued firmware update 6.8.8 for AirPods Pro 2.

As always, the company hasn’t offered any release notes to tell what is included in the updates. The updates should be installed automatically, but You can check your ‌‌‌‌AirPods firmware version by:

° Connect ‘em to your iPhone.

° Open Settings.

° Tap General > About > AirPods.

° Look at the number next to “Firmware Version.”

Like this: Like Loading...

Related