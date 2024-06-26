Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair — a software tool that enables users to troubleshoot issues — is now available in 32 European countries, including the U.K., France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Launched in the U.S. in December 2023, Diagnostics gives users the same ability as Apple Authorized Service Providers and Independent Repair Providers to test products for optimal parts functionality and performance, and it helps identify which parts may need repair. With this expansion, Apple Diagnostics for Self Service Repair now supports iPhone, Mac, and Studio Display models in 33 countries and 24 languages.

Launched in April 2022, Self Service Repair gives anyone with relevant experience repairing electronic devices access to the manuals, genuine Apple parts, and tools used at Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Service Providers. Self Service Repair supports 42 Apple products, and now includes MacBook Air models powered by M3. Next year, Canada will become the 34th country in which Apple offers Self Service Repair.

