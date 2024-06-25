Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From The MacObserver: The Yatri P1 Gen 2 motorbike will break ground with world’s first wireless Apple CarPlay for 2-wheelers.

° From AppleInsider: The new Apple Intelligence is so powerful, analysts at Wedbush are claiming that Apple has put itself at the forefront of artificial intelligence with it, and it will launch an iPhone 16 upgrader super cycle.

° From iMore: Apple Podcasts shows have found a new way to advertise in your mobile games — and it’s working.

° From Newsflare: Shockingly, a new iPhone burst into flames after a dumbbell was dropped on it.

° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, there’s another stop on The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo is a conversation with Michael D.J. Eisenberg, The Tech-Savvy Lawyer.

