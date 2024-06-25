Lilli Kay (“Your Honor,” “Yellowstone”) is set as a lead opposite Owen Wilson and Peter Dager in Apple TV+’s 10-episode golf comedy, reports Deadline.

The untitled comedy stars Wilson as Pryce Cahill, an over-the-hill, ex-pro golfer whose ex-pro golfer whose career was derailed prematurely 20 years ago. After he gets fired from his job at an Indiana sporting goods store and his wife walks out on him, Pryce hedges his bets entirely on a troubled 17-year-old golf phenom, played by Dager (“Insidious: The Red Door”).

Treviño will play “Elena,” mother of the 17-year-old golf phenom.Kay will play Zero, a 19-year old, Gen-Z social justice warrior who joins Pryce Cahill (Wilson) on the road as he shepherds a young phenom (Dager) through the world of competitive golf.

