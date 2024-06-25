iPad sales in India declined 22.7% annually in the first quarter of 2023, reports Canalys, though things could look up for Apple’s tablet.

The research group says that Apple sold 128,000 iPads in India in the first quarter of 2024. That compares to sales of 166,000 in quarter one of 2023.

However, looking ahead, Canalys forecasts 11% growth in 2024 and 15% in 2025 for India’s PC and tablet market, with healthy demand expected across all end-user segments. When it comes to the PC (non-tablet) segment, the Mac doesn’t even rank in the top six vendors in India.

