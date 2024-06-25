The ChatGPT desktop app from OpenAI for macOS is now available. You can get faster access to ChatGPT to chat about email, screenshots, and anything on your screen with the Option + Space shortcut.

ChatGPT is a chatbot and virtual assistant developed by OpenAI. OpenAI will be integral to Apple Intelligence, which was announced at the 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference keynote. It’s a personal intelligence system for the Mac, iPhone, and iPad that “combines the power of generative models with personal context to deliver intelligence that’s incredibly useful and relevant.”

Apple Intelligence will be deeply integrated into macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. Here are all the features of Apple Intelligence as listed by Apple in a press release.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related