Apple TV+ has announced “My Divo,” the first Apple Original podcast to be released in both English and Spanish, premiering the first two episodes of the eight-part series globally on July 1.

Here’s how the podcast is described: The legacy of Mexican icon Juan Gabriel, also known as El Divo de Juárez, serves as a guide for “My Divo” host and award-winning journalist Maria Garcia as she goes back to her hometown roots. “My Divo” is the first Apple Original podcast to be a part of the Apple TV+ connected subscription, which gives subscribers early access to all eight episodes of “My Divo” on release day.

Garcia, creator of the critically acclaimed podcast “Anything for Selena” for which she was named Apple Podcasts’ 2021 Newcomer of the Year, hails from the same hometown as local hero turned global star Gabriel and looks to his legacy as she tries to reconcile with her own identity, reexamining their similarities within their Mexican heritage. Singer, songwriter and pop icon Gabriel was a Latin music trailblazer known for his eccentric, colorful style and high-energy performances. Gabriel sold over 100 million albums, making him one of the bestselling artists in Mexican history. “My Divo” explores Juan Gabriel’s personal life and public persona, discovering new important details about his life, including how his sexuality was perceived and the impact it had on his legacy.

Connected subscriptions on Apple Podcasts allow paid subscribers for select apps to enjoy new shows and additional premium audio benefits included as part of their existing subscriptions. Apple TV+ subscribers can connect their subscription on Apple Podcasts and access all eight episodes of “My Divo” on July 1 on Apple Podcasts at http://apple.co/MyDivo. Nonsubscribers can access the first two episodes of the eight-episode podcast, with the remaining episodes releasing weekly. Upcoming Apple TV+ podcasts will also be made available in full to subscribers.

The first two episodes of the eight-episode podcast will premiere globally on July 1, 2024, in both English and Spanish. New episodes will be released weekly on Apple Podcasts and via RSS at http://apple.co/MyDivo. “My Divo” is an Apple Original podcast produced by Futuro Studios alongside executive producer and host Maria Garcia, and executive producer Marlon Bishop.

Apple Music subscribers can stream Juan Gabriel Essentials, featuring the top fan-favorite hits from the iconic singer/songwriter, as well as key albums, compilations, music videos, inspired playlists and more here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related