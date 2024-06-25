Apple TV+ has unveiled the roster of musical guests for “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!,” the all new 10-episode series inspired by the Emmy Award-nominated cultural phenomenon “Yo Gabba Gabba!”

Here’s how the series is described: Premiering globally on Friday, August 9, “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” invites audiences to explore a magical world of endless possibilities and promises with friends both familiar and new, in a reimagining that brings to life an expansive Yo Gabba GabbaLand!

Alongside host Kammy Kam, played by rising star Kamryn Smith, and the beloved original characters Brobee (Amos Watene), Foofa (Emma Penrose), Muno (Adam Deibert), Toodee (Erin Pearce) and Plex (Christian Jacobs), a dazzling new lineup of ‘Super Music Friends’ and special guests will be joining the magical world of “Yo Gabba GabbaLand!” this season.

Viewers can expect t musical performances and original music from Grammy Award-winning artists including Anderson .Paak, Portugal. The Man and Thundercat, along with Betty Who, The Linda Lindas, Miyavi, Cory Wong and Antwaun Stanley, Kurt Vile, The Drums and The Interrupters. These artists will perform songs that tie back to the themes of each episode, including creativity, growth, friendship and more.

Visiting guests across the season also include Reggie Watts (“Tuca & Bertie,” “The Late Late Show With James Corden”), Emmy Award winner Sam Richardson (”The Afterparty”), Gillian Jacobs (“Community”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Ghosts”), SAG Award winner Lauren Lapkus (“Orange Is the New Black”), SAG Award nominee Chelsea Peretti (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”), Grammy Award winners Diplo, Flea and Big Daddy Kane, alongside Academy Award winner Paul Williams and many more.

