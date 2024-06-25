Apple has introduced Tap to Pay on the iPhone in Germany, enabling merchants to use the iPhone for contactless payments in the retail store.

Tap to Pay on iPhone allows companies of all sizes to accept payments with contactless credit and debit cards, Apple Pay and other digital wallets by using only an iPhone and an iOS app supported by the payment partner – without additional hardware or payment terminals.

Payment platforms and developers can integrate Tap to Pay on the iPhone into their iOS apps. Adyen, Commerz Globalpay, myPOS, Nexi, SumUp and Viva are the first payment platforms in Germany to offer Tap to Pay on the iPhone starting today. mollie, PAYONE, Revolut, the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and Stripe will introduce Tap to Pay on the iPhone later this year.

From today, Tap to Pay is available on the iPhone in all Apple stores in Germany, and the launch starts at retailers such as Dyson, GANNI and Rituals. gastronovi makes Tap to Pay available on the iPhone in its POS systems, which are used by thousands of restaurants across the country.

