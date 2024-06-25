Apple is delaying plans for a major new campus located in North Carolina, reports the Triangle Business Journal.

The tech giant told the publication that it’s paused work on the campus, and it is working with North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and the North Carolina Department of Commerce to extend the project’s timeline by four years. No reason was given for the delay, but Apple said that it is still committed to building in North Carolina.

The Wake County, North Carolina campus was announced in 2018. Since then, progress has been slower than anticipated. Apple filed the site work plans on May 30, 2023, in order to start moving dirt, according to WRAL Tech Wire. The tech giant was previously awarded $1.2 billion in an incentive package from the state.

