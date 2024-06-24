Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From 9to5Mac: Arch-rivals Apple and Meta reportedly discuss AI partnership for iOS 18.

° From iMore: A UK court has ruled that Apple unfairly fired an employee at one of its London stores.

° From AppleInsider: The current Apple Milton Keynes store in the UK is about close ahead of a new, expanded one opening on June 29, 2024.

° From Cult of Mac: This battery breakthrough might dramatically improve future models of the Apple Watch and AirPods.

° From MacVoices Live!: Next up on “The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo” is a first with both a Macstock speaker and workshop presenter.

