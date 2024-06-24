Apple turned down an artificial intelligence (AI) partnership with Facebook parent company Meta because of privacy concerns, reports Bloomberg.

Apparently Meta wanted to integrate its AI chatbot into the iPhone months ago. However, Bloomberg says the two companies aren’t in discussions about using Meta’s Llama chatbot in an AI partnership and only held brief talks in March. The dialogue about a partnership didn’t reach any formal stage, and Apple has no active plans to integrate Llama, the article adds.

Apple unveiled its Apple Intelligence plans at the recent Worldwide Developer Conference. It will be deeply integrated into macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks. Here are all the features of Apple Intelligence as listed by Apple in a press release.

