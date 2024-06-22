Here are the top Apple-related articles at Apple World Today for the week of June 17-21.

° The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature form factor upgrades, including larger screen sizes (increasing from 45mm/41mm to about 49mm/45mm) and a thinner design, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says.

° There’s some good news and some troublesome (in my opinion) news about Apple’s team-up with OpenAI for its Apple Intelligence service.

° Apple has announced that it is no longer offering Apple Pay Later, the “buy now, pay later” service that launched in the United States last year.

° My two cents: If the iPad Pro M4 can’t get the operating system it needs to serve as a laptop alternative, what’s the point?

° Apple Original Films’ Formula 1 movie with Brad Pitt will roll out on June 25.

° Mac sales in China decline 21% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2024.

° Apple has announced it will train all Apple Developer Academy students and mentors on technologies and tools that take advantage of artificial intelligence (AI).

° Apple purportedly suspends work on a Vision Pro 2 to focus on a less expensive spatial computer.

° Expect to see 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M4 chips before the end of the year.

° Apple has launched a new website dubbed “Help me choose” to help folks find the best Mac for them.

° A new report says Apple ranks ninth in junior level employee satisfaction, trailing Google, Microsoft, Dell, Intel, Tesla, and others.

° I hope Apple doesn’t take a new thinness kick too far.

° Following last week’s announcement of Apple Intelligence, the Consumers Research Intelligence Group used its data to try and understand what Apple customers might think of the upcoming system.

° Warped Kart Racers and Cityscapes: Sim Builder for the Vision Pro are now available on Apple Arcade, Apple’s game streaming service.

° Apple has released Final Cut Pro for iPad 2 and Final Cut Pro for Mac 10.8. They’re upgrades of the pro video editing software.

