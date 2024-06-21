Several Mac games are on sale for the next week at the Mac App Store with price cuts from 50% to 75%. The sale lasts through June 27.

They include Valheim, Death Stranding Directors Cut, Lies of P, LUNA the Shadow Dust, SnowRunner, Resident Evil Village for Mac, GRIS, Return to Monkey Island, Inscription, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Disco Elysium – The Final Cut, INSIDE by Playdead, and Transport Fever 2.

