Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:

° From Bloomberg: Discussions between Apple and FIFA over TV rights for a new soccer tournament have stalled.

° From MacRumors: The new Beats Solo Buds wireless earbuds are available to purchase at select Apple retail stores and authorized resellers around the world.

° From ars technica: Apple quietly improves Mac virtualization in macOS 15 Sequoia. It only works for macOS 15 guests on macOS 15 hosts, but it’s a big improvement.

° From 9to5Mac: How Apple Intelligence will work in China remains unclear, as the company has to navigate the country’s generative AI regulations.

° From Reuters: Qualcomm agrees to pay $75 million to resolve a lawsuit in which shareholders accused the chipmaker of defrauding them by hiding its anticompetitive sales and licensing practices.

° From MacVoices Live!: “On The Road to Macstock Conference and Expo” continues as Brett Terpstra shares some insights about his session on email management strategies. Brett emphasizes the enduring significance of email and will provide tips for efficient organization without complex scripting.

