Apple is delaying the European launch of its upcoming AI features due to the European Union rules, reports the Financial Times (a subscription is required to read the article).

“Due to the regulatory uncertainties brought about by the Digital Markets Act, we do not believe that we will be able to roll out three of these [new] features — iPhone Mirroring, SharePlay Screen Sharing enhancements, and Apple Intelligence — to our EU users this year,” Apple said in a statement.

Apple Intelligence — announced at the 2024 Worldwide Developer Conference — will be deeply integrated into macOS Sequoia, iOS 18, and iPadOS 18. It harnesses the power of Apple silicon to understand and create language and images, take action across apps, and draw from personal context to simplify and accelerate everyday tasks.

Here are all the features of Apple Intelligence as listed by Apple in a press release.

