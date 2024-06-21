Apple Original Films has acquired “The Wives,” a murder mystery film to star Academy Award winner Jennifer Lawrence, who will also produce, reports Deadline.

Details as to the plot are being kept secret, though sources told Deadline that the project draws inspiration from the “Real Housewives” reality franchise. Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley (“Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) will write the script.

An Academy Award winner, Lawrence is coming off of roles in Sony’s sex comedy “No Hard Feelings” and Apple TV+’s veteran drama “Causeway.” In addition to those projects, she previously produced the documentary Bread & Roses, capturing the experiences of Afghanistan women’s under the Taliban since they took control of Kabul, which Apple acquired in April.

About Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free. For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

