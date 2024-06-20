AI is becoming more integrated into everyday life, and soon, it will even be part of Apple plans thanks to Apple Intelligence.

But even though it hasn’t yet integrated with Apple, it’s already becoming more commonplace in the workplace. A new study from HostingAdvice.com finds that more than half of American managers encourage workers to use AI.

However, employees have some reservations, with 58% wanting legislation regulating the use of AI. According to the HostingAdvice.com survey of managers and employees, more than half of employees are also concerned about data security when using AI, even though 62% say they use AI at work and 1 in 10 add they could not do their jobs without AI. Key insights from the survey:

86% say their productivity increased, saving an average of 6 hours weekly;

Some workers (16%) use AI without their job knowing, and 1 in 5 say it helps them skip work;

Top ways workers are integrating AI: writing, data analysis, and administrative work

While 60% of American employees say AI is a net positive for workers, 16% fear AI could take their jobs.

