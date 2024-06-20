Since I can’t cover everything, here are some recommended articles from other websites:
° From 9to5Mac: Notorious threat actor IntelBroker, who previously claimed responsibility for other high-profile data breaches, including those of U.S. government systems in April, allegedly leaked the source code of several internal tools used at Apple via a post on a dark web forum.
° From AppleInsider: Apple has contributed 20 new Core Machine Learning models to an open source AI repository Hugging Face, adding to its existing public models and research papers.
° From CNBC: Apple has numerous “very serious” issues under the European Union’s sweeping Digital Markets Act, the bloc’s competition chief Margrethe Vestager says.
° From Macworld: Apple is successful at many things, but this week provided reminders of where Apple isn’t doing as well as it wants.
° From iMore: The cult classic early 2000s game Habbo Hotel is back, and you can play it on your modern Mac for free right now
° From the Mac Observer: Apple updated Magic Mouse & Trackpad firmware, but you likely won’t get it.
° From the South China Morning Post: Intel’s China arm has acquired a minority stake in the telecoms subsidiary of Apple supplier Luxshare.
° From MacVoices Live!: On the new episode, David Ginsburg of InTouch with iOS discusses his presentation at the upcoming Macstock Conference and Expo, emphasizing networking and community among Apple and tech enthusiasts.
Article provided with permission from AppleWorld.Today