Apple has previewed Apple The Exchange TRX, the first Apple Store in Malaysia.

It’s located in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s new Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) central business district. At Apple The Exchange TRX, more than 160 team members are ready to help customers shop for their favorite Apple products — from the iPhone 15 lineup to the MacBook Air with M3 and the latest iPad models, including the redesigned iPad Air and incredibly thin iPad Pro with M4, according to Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail.

To celebrate the opening, a special Today at Apple series, “Jom Discover,” will run from Saturday, June 22, through Saturday, July 6. Bringing together some of Malaysia’s most celebrated creators, the sessions will offer a glimpse into the creative process while showcasing Apple’s full range of products and services.

Sessions in the “Jom Discover” series include:

Performance: De Fam

Workshop: Capture Portraits on iPhone with Jason smashpop

Spotlight: Video Magic on Mac with Adam Lobo

Workshop: Turn Ideas Into Action on iPad with Iman Azman

Spotlight: Live Well with Nana Mohd and Apple Watch

Apple The Exchange TRX opens Saturday, June 22, at 10 a.m. MYT. Customers are invited to check out curated content celebrating the essence of creativity in Malaysia across Apple TV+, Apple Music, and the App Store, and sign up for upcoming Today at Apple sessions.

With the opening of the store, Apple should have (by my count) 534 stores spread across 25 counties and regions. There are 273 Apple retail stores in the United States as of February 27, 2023. The state with the most number of Apple locations in the US is California, with 54 retail stores, which is about 20% of all Apple retail stores in the US.

